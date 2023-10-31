Several car crashes in Mackinac Co. as winter weather makes road conditions dangerous

A drop in temperatures and the first snowfall are being blamed for a string of accidents up in Mackinaw County on Tuesday morning.

Michigan State Police from the St. Ignace Post say they responded to three accidents. First, a car slid off US-2 near Cheeseman Road around 4 a.m. Then around 7:30 a.m., a car was rear-ended on the north side of the Mackinac Bridge. Troopers say the bridge was very icy.

Then minutes later, there was rollover on I-75 near Cheeseman Road. Troopers say the car landed on its wheels and no injuries were reported.

MSP reminds people to slow down and be prepared to stop as roads get worse with winter weather.