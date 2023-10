Left Foot Charley Winery in Traverse City will be having live open mic nights coming in December!

The winery’s Barrel Room gives a unique experience to enjoy local musicians and a sip of wine, cider, and small plates.

Along with their Barrel Room, Wine Club members are able to catch some great savings on wine that could make a great gift for the holidays.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are getting the full Left Foot Charley Winery experience.