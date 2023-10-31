Munson Medical Center nurse makes costumes for newborns who can’t go home for Halloween

TRAVERSE CITY — Halloween is a fun holiday for families to dress up, but not all parents are fortunate enough to get to take their newborn babies home on the holiday.

“When you have a baby, a lot of times you have this built up dream that you’re going to go home and it’s going to be beautiful and you’re going to bring your baby to your house and have the nursery all set up,” says NICU and C3 Manager Marta Wiesen.

A nurse from Munson Medical Center in Traverse City sees parents not being able to take their babies home right away. It deeply moved her, especially during the holiday season.

Advertisement

“I really thought it was important for them to be able to celebrate those special moments, especially in a place where it’s not always happy and they have to go through hardships and things like that,” says Registered Nurse, Margaret Sieck.

So she decided to make 24 Halloween costumes for the babies who have to stay at the NICU.

“I thought it was really important to give them some normalcy in the holidays and allow them to celebrate that fun Halloween first Halloween,” says Sieck.

She didn’t make these costumes on the clock, she went the extra mile, taking time at home to hand make each costume.

Advertisement

“We have amazing nurses here at moms and in our NICU, like the fact that they’re willing to take that time on their own to decorate, to bring that joy to parents and to the babies,” says Wiesen.

It adds an extra sprinkle of magic for parents who though their newborns would be able to spend time at home, only to find out this extraordinary nurse made it a reality

“Maggie’s dad and I just feel so blessed for the enormous amount of care that these nurses put into our daughter and all the other babies and the NICU,” says a mom that has her baby Maggie in the NICU, Sophie Reaume-Weible.

“You’re right that this is actually the hardest thing that we’ve ever done. And, you know, it’s just amazing to know that these nurses have not only been part of our care team, but they’ve become family over the last eight weeks,” she adds.

Advertisement

The nurses and doctors do so much more for families.

“I just really feel so blessed and privileged to have such an amazing team of doctors and nurses caring for Maggie,” says Reaume-Weible.

All the nurses in the NICU center take the time to decorate for the holidays, making it feel that much more at home and special for those who don’t get to spend the holidays at home.