Michigan Supreme Court declines to hear appeals of dismissed charges against Gov. Snyder in Flint water case

On Tuesday, the Michigan Supreme Court declined to hear appeals of a lower court order dismissing charges against former Governor Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis.

In the decision, the Supreme Court stated that “we are not persuaded that the question presented should be reviewed by this Court.”

With the final door closed on charging officials involved in the crisis, the Flint Water Prosecution Team says they will be releasing a full report in 2024 detailing the efforts and decisions of the State prosecution.

“For this to be the end of any possible criminal accountability for powerful former leaders of this State is a tragic ending to a man-made tragedy that took lives. It will remain the mission of the Prosecution team to show the City, the State, what our investigation uncovered about the personal culpability of the people we charged in one of the worst man-made crises we have seen in our lifetime,” said the Flint Water Prosecution Team.