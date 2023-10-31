Grant Me Hope: Ivy

On this week’s Grant Me Hope we introduce you to Ivy, 14-year-old with a beautiful, pure heart.

Ivy really enjoys singing and dancing and she loves watching “Mickey Mouse” and “Little Einstein’s.”

She’s loves to color and play with sensory toys like tubes and Play-Doh.

Ivy does have an older sister named Isis and they both get along very well together.

If you are looking to adopt Ivy, then she would probably do well in a home with two parents that can give her, and possibly her sister, a lot of attention.

