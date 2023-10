Fustini’s has the perfect dish to bring to your holiday parties

Fustini’s stopped by our Heritage House Kitchen to teach us how to incorporate their delicious oils and vinegars into a meal or side dish to bring to your next gathering!

Using chicken sausage, wild rice, kale, apples, and a touch of salt and pepper, we put together a tasty one pan meal.

Head to Fustini’s tomorrow, to celebrate National Vinegar Day where they will be offering free 2 oz. samples. A perfect opportunity to try a vinegar you’ve been eying!