Excellence in Education: Tim Wysocki with Baldwin Street Middle School

This week’s Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education Winner is Tim Wysocki with Baldwin Street Middle School.

He is kind of the teacher we all wish we would have had because of how engaged he is and how much he cares about his subject, and that just comes through in everything he does. So, Tim, we’re so proud of you, and congratulations.

Q: You make a lot of the students laugh - you think humor very important for the classroom.

A: Oh, yeah. I’m in middle school, and I really think engagement is just such a huge key of what we do. The way their brains work, they’re going to forget a lot of the information that we go over, but they’re going to remember those, like, moments where they’re laughing, they’re having a good time. And when they start to click and they make the connection, it’s like, “Wait a minute, we’re not just playing a game. You’re teaching me something!” As a teacher, there’s no greater feeling than seeing that click with them.

Tim from Baldwin Street Middle School receives a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

