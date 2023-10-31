Early in person voting being tested in pilot program in Mason & Roscommon County

Elections are a week away but some people in Northern Michigan are already casting their ballots.

Last year voters approved Proposal 2, allowing for early in person voting for all federal and state elections.

The city of Ludington and Roscommon Township volunteered to be part of this year’s pilot program, hoping to work out the bugs before the busy 2024 elections.

The new rules state that in person early voting would be allowed at least nine days before an election and up to 29 days.

The clerks at both municipalities are allowing for nine days prior to the elections.

Carie Milburn is the clerk for Roscommon Township. She said she jumped at the opportunity to test out early in person voting.

“We thought what a wonderful opportunity for us to get some experience with this new option that’s going to be available to voters in 2024 and to be able to do it in a smaller election when the turnout might not be so much and that our poll workers could get more experience,” said Milburn.

In the city of Ludington, the city clerk, Deborah Luskin also saw it as a great opportunity.

“Being that I was able to have my own equipment, I already purchased an extra tabulator and that an electronic poll book or a laptop prior to this year for backup purposes and my polling locations, I decided I would rather be in the pilot and learn the process before February.

Luskin said so far there’s really only been one hiccup with the process, accessing the early voting tool but that’s part of why it’s important to work out the kinks.

“I’m so glad I have them part of that process because we’ve had several situations during this week occur as a group and that was technologically related. So, we were able to get those all resolved. It puts that ability to think straight when you get into a situation next year,” said Luskin.

Milburn said testing it out has alleviated the worries of some of her employees about how the new law might impact the work they do.

“My election workers downstairs are saying it’s kind of nice to be able to come and work for more than one, you know, not just getting thrown in in the morning for one day and having to figure out the whole process and get it all done in one day. We’re having time to sit and talk,” said Milburn.

Both municipalities say early in person voting turn out has been low so far but feel as more people start to learn about it, more people will take advantage of it.

For more info on early votes dates and locations, please click here and here.