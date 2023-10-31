Crafting with the Katies: Make a bubbling witch’s cauldron, perfect for Halloween!

Happy Halloween! The Katies have one more Halloween craft for all you spooky DIY-ers out there! This witch’s cauldron is the perfect piece for your front porch, or a centerpiece at a Halloween party!

To make a bubbling witch’s cauldron, you’ll need:

A plastic cauldron (or a real one!)

Cardboard

Black paint and paintbrush

Scissors

Clear ornament bulbs

Hot glue gun and hot glue

Fairy lights

Follow these steps to make the spookiest witch cauldron!

Step one: Paint a black circle on your cardboard roughly the size of the opening of your plastic cauldron. Once that’s dry, cut the circle out. Start with a rough cut and continue making it smaller so you can pop it in the top of your cauldron.

Step two: Take your clear ornament bulbs and start arranging them on your cardboard. Make sure you’re layering some of the bulbs together so it looks nice and bubbly! When you have an arrangement you like, start hot gluing them down to your cardboard.

Step three: If you’d like to add lights, we’d recommend these. They’re battery operated, and you can make them any color you’d like! Start weaving your lights through your bulbs, making sure you have even light distribution.

Step four: Turn on your lights and watch your bubbly cauldron come to life!

If there's a craft you'd like the Katies try, email them at katywashburn@910mediagroup.com and katiebirecki@910mediagroup.com.