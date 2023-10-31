Central Michigan University joins investigation on University of Michigan football staffer stealing signs

Central Michigan University is also starting an investigation after photos surfaced on social media that possibly showed suspended University of Michigan football staffer Connor Stallions on the Chippewa sideline.

The photos are from the teams season opener at Michigan State University on Sept. 1. A man resembling Stallions can be seen wearing CMU apparel on the CMU sideline at Spartan Stadium.

Stallions is at the center of sign stealing allegations at the University of Michigan, and he has been suspended as the NCAA investigates.

“We became aware of these photos late yesterday and we are in the process of determining the facts surrounding them. As this process is ongoing, we have no further comment at this time,” CMU Athletic Director Amy Folan said in a statement regarding this investigation.