Witch Hazel’s Haunted Dollhouse was hand-crafted by a Northern Michigan mother-daughter-duo!

A mother-daughter duo spent the past year and a half creating their very own dollhouse piece by piece. The idea was sparked from a similar childhood memory.

“Going way back to when I was a kid and I was 10-years-old, my mom and myself built a dollhouse and fast forward to when Hazel was about to turn 10-years-old and we saw the same dollhouse on some TV show. And I said, hey, look, it’s my dollhouse. And told her the story of how Grandma and I had built it, and she was instantly intrigued and wanted to do one herself” said Elizabeth Sterling.

Elizabeth and Hazel wanted to create a house that expressed them and their favorite holiday. They decided that a haunted doll house would be the perfect fit.

Advertisement

“It turned out to be a lot more construction than you think, so that just actually getting the walls up and the trim and the, you know, electricity and everything in it, it was a pretty in-depth process. But meanwhile, you’re also doing the furniture. And we made a lot of items ourselves because, you know, you could spend a million dollars on this” Elizabeth said.

Once the construction process was complete, Hazel and Elizabeth were able to use their creativity and imagination to bring it to life.

“I really did focus on all the little details, which was my favorite. There’s a vision in your head. Like, it’s kind of just all original. You see us in this house” said Hazel.

This is a very intricate and well-crafted dollhouse, but the best part is the time Hazel and Elizabeth got to spend doing it together.

Advertisement

“I just really like doing all of it. I think just the whole experience was just really awesome to do with my mom” Hazel said.

You can check out Witch Hazel’s Haunted Dollhouse in person at Studio 415 downtown Traverse City or on their Instagram, @Witchhazels_haunteddollhouse