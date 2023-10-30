Tire shops busy as drivers preps for winter

CADILLAC — As the temperatures start to drop, people who are being reminded of the winter months are now keeping the tire shops in Northern Michigan busy.

Cadillac Tire says the calls have been nonstop for customers wanting to prepare their vehicles for winter.

They said people started calling as soon as they heard the word ‘snow’ mentioned and showed up wanting to get things checked out and snow tires put on.

The manager, Scott Poumade, said it’s wise to get your car looked at before winter hits for safety.

“People are getting the cars and getting the tires checked for condition of the tires, the air pressure, some get new tires or putting snow tires on a lot of them. You want the brakes check, make sure that everything’s good so they can stop real good, even though it’s slippery, you know, so we just overall basic maintenance,” said Poumade.

Pomade said business picks up even more after that first snowfall.