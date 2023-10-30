Petoskey Schools hoping to upgrade security with November proposal

PetoskeyHSc The entrance to Petoskey High School. (Courtesy)

PETOSKEY — The Petoskey School District is looking to significantly upgrade school security measures with a millage proposal this November.

Petoskey Schools superintendent Jeff Leslie is making the case for the proposal’s necessity, saying the improvements will benefit students, faculty and the broader community.

Leslie said that the school’s current bond plan, which went toward the construction of a new stadium for Petoskey High School, will be paid off at the end of 2023, meaning that voters wouldn’t see an increase in taxes.

Advertisement

If passed by voters, the millage would bring in $18.16 million with a millage of .85, continuing the level established by a 2013 bond for a new high school stadium. The proposal will be on the Nov. 7 ballot. Voters can find more information about their local elections from the Michigan Secretary of State.

Leslie said the proposal was spurred by a security assessment conducted in late 2022. Investigators from Codentity and Navigate360, two safety operations firms, produced a 126-page report that listed security concerns and made recommendations to the district.

The bond proposal would go towards putting some of those suggestions in action, along with some input from the city of Petoskey, Leslie said.

“Everything in our bond proposal is going to be tied to school safety and security,” he said in an interview.

Advertisement

A host of security upgrades would be covered by the funding, most noticeably constructing a entry vestibule in each of the district’s seven buildings. Leslie said the district would also install a bullet-resistant film on windows and doors, add more cameras and upgrade classroom and exterior doors.

Most upgrades are directly related to possible instances of violence against students and faculty, but some of the funding would go towards other areas of safety, such as expanding the size of the Sheridan Elementary School parking lot. Currently, limited space causes parents to pick up students on a non-school street, leading to possible interactions with careless drivers, Leslie said.

Leslie said the high school’s automotive shop would remain open to the public, but would be fenced off to keep the school secured.

Leslie said that in his 33 years in education and 18 years in administration, he’s seen concerns over school safety sharply increase in recent years.

Advertisement

“Whether it was Oxford High School, and then down there at Michigan State last February, it’s really been a hot topic here,” he said. “We’ve really got to do something to address the needs of the district.”

Leslie said the changes were just as much about deterring school shootings as they were more common, day-to-day security concerns.

“The camera systems, the lighting, the door technology — those kinds of things are going to come into play every day,” he said.

Leslie said the community reaction has been “overwhelmingly positive” so far and he was optimistic the proposal would receive significant support.

Advertisement

If passed, the school district has said the funds would be distributed as such: Petoskey High School, $4,500,000; Petoskey Middle School, $2,300,000; Lincoln Elementary School, $2,100,000; Central Elementary School, $2,800,000; Ottawa Elementary School, $2,600,000; Sheridan Elementary School, $3,600,000; and the Administration Building, $200,000.

According to the school district’s bond proposal information page, the funding would also go towards building electrical upgrades and technology enhancements for public safety communications.