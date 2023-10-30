Kids and community keep the spirit of Mr. Pumpkin going in Frankfort

Kids and community keep the spirit of Mr. Pumpkin going

FRANKFORT — The Frankfort community is giving back to a man that gave so much of himself every year at Halloween.

Ed Moody was recently diagnosed with dementia and can’t continue his Halloween tradition, so the city and the community found a way to honor him and help him keep the Halloween tradition alive.

Ed Moody or ‘Mr. Pumpkin’ will stop carving pumpkins, as of this year.

Advertisement

“The Lewy Body dementia has progressed rapidly recently, which forced me to quit carving. And I shake really bad tremors. Sometimes I have spasms and to have a knife and be doing that hard to be walking with one, I just couldn’t do it,” said Moody.

For the last 35 years people from Frankfort and from all over the state have stopped by to see his giant pumpkin masterpieces and get his full-size candy bars.

Moody said it’s been hard for him to give up something that’s brought joy to so many people.

“There are probably millions of people a year that either see the pumpkins in person or see pictures. I get Christmas cards from people that are pictures of them and their children in or around the pumpkins and thanking me for a memory that will last them forever,” said Moody.

Advertisement

Moody said the carvings put the Frankfort area on the map for Halloween. And all the foot traffic was great for businesses in the off-season.

Now, the city of Frankfort is honoring Mr. Moody by declaring October 31 as ‘Ed Moody Day’.

“When we did the proclamation, he filled the room with friends and neighbors and family that appreciated what he has done. So, yeah, it was an awesome, awesome day,” said Frankfort Mayor, JoAnn Holwerda.

The mayor also contacted Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools, hoping to get the students involved in decorating some pumpkins for Moody.

Advertisement

“We needed to give back to him what he had given to us,” said Holwerda.

About 50 pumpkins were donated by Paul’s Pumpkin Patch in Buckley for the special project.

They then were decorated by students and brought to his house Monday morning for him to display, to carry on the pumpkin tradition. More pumpkins are expected to arrive Tuesday, just in time for Halloween night.

Sue Hammon is the Art & STEAM Teacher at Frankfort Elementary. Hammon grew up in Frankfort and has been teaching there for 25 years. She said it’s been great to share Moody’s legacy with the kids and give them an opportunity to honor him.

Advertisement

“It was very touching. He was so surprised and so excited. He had his bright orange t-shirt on. And Mrs. Moody, his wife, you know, there were some tears there between she and I because, you know, an era has stopped for him,” said Hammon.

Hammon said this could be the beginning of a new Halloween tradition.

“I think that we have a lot of ideas to, you know, to explore with Mr. Moody and his Halloween. We’re planning on starting our own pumpkin patch back behind our elementary school. And so, yeah, there’s a lot of avenues we could go,” said Hammon.

Moody said he’s blown away by the support of the community.

“It’s like, wow, what did I do deserve that? I mean, all I am is a pumpkin carver, " said Moody.