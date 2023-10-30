Generations Ahead hosting open house for their facility in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY — Generations Ahead in Traverse City is giving people a chance to check out their facility and take a closer look at what services they provide to the community.

They’re a local non-profit that helps support pregnant and parenting teens by accepting donations, holding mentoring programs, family activities and more.

On Thursday, they’re hosting “Voices of our Village,” which is an open house to tour their programming spaces and hear stories of resiliency through their organization.

While all are welcome, Generations Ahead is encouraging people to RSVP.

“An opportunity to learn about our services, our baby pantry, the programs that we offer, come meet our staff, our board, the amazing clients, and hear some impactful stories of the work that we do together. Our event is called Voices of our Village, and we really want everybody to learn about our village and feel a part of our village and see the work that is being done,” Lauren Brandstatter from Generations Ahead said.

The free open house runs 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, and the last day to RSVP is Tuesday.

If you would like to RSVP for the open house, click here.