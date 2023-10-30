Dead birds found on Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore likely died of avian botulism

Outbreaks of avian botulism have been occurring in the Great Lakes region since at least the 1960s. (National Park Service)

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore officials say a large number of dead shorebirds were reported over they weekend. They are believed to have died from an outbreak of type-E botulism, or avian botulism. Outbreaks have been occurring in the Great Lakes region since at least the 1960s, with severity ranging year to year.

Here are some things you can do to help if you find a dead, sick or injured bird (or any wildlife):

Never to touch wildlife without proper personal protective equipment (PPE) and training. It is illegal for unauthorized civilians to handle wildlife at Sleeping Bear Dunes.

Notify the park if you encounter any sick, injured or dead wildlife.

If possible, please try to obtain latitude and longitude coordinates when reporting.

For more details and contact info for reporting dead or sick birds, please visit the National Park Service website.