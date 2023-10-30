Circus Rock Show in East Jordan

Clark Lewis the juggler and special guests will be bringing a Circus Rock Show to East Jordan on November 4th!

Local performers like Twisted Style Freerunning and Juggler Manny Mayhem, the Motor City Maniac will be performing throughout the show at the East Jordan High School Auditorium.

There will be an evening of stunts, magic, comedy, and even daring acts for families and friends to enjoy while listening to rock-n-roll.

Presale tickets are still available, but tickets will also be able to be purchased at the door!

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are in East Jordan meeting some of the guests before the big show!

