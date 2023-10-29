State troopers investigating car crash that left 1 person dead in Osceola Co.

Mt. Pleasant Post troopers are investigating a crash that left one-person dead Friday morning on M-115 near 5th Ave.

Troopers say that a tree fell and blocked most of the roadway which caused a traffic backup.

A bus carrying students from Traverse City Area Public Schools sports team hit a Buick Enclave. Troopers say the car was pushed into a guardrail and side-swiped a semitrailer.

Advertisement

The bus then crossed the centerline and hit the guardrail and an oncoming car.

The driver of the Buick was transported to the hospital, where troopers said the driver was pronounced dead.