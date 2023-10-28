TCAPS breaks ground on Innovation and Manufacturing Centers

TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Area Public Schools held groundbreaking ceremonies Friday at Traverse City Central and West High Schools to kick off construction on their new Innovation and Manufacturing Centers.

The new centers are one of the last projects from the school bond passed by voters in 2018.

The centers will be over 7,000-squre feet and feature state of the art equipment for computer programming, construction, manufacturing and design.

“It gives them the that cutting edge step to be able to walk into that environment and know what they’re doing and build upon those skills,” TCAPS Superintendent Dr. John Vanwagoner explained.

Dr. Vanwagoner said the new centers will give students experience that will get them better prepared for the industry.

“We have all levels of that STEM Program with science the technology, that engineering and math. Putting that in front of our science tech and health tech programs and making it to where our kids have those skills and the equipment to work on to match those 21st century needs,” Dr. Vanwagoner said.

Construction officially begins Monday with hopes for completion set for December 2024.