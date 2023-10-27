Try to ace our 10-question 9&10 News Quiz

Each week, we’ll bring you a quiz on the news, sports and features that were on 9&10 News in the past week. There are 10 questions - how many can you get right? We’ll post this on Facebook, so please share your score in the comments there! At the bottom of this page, you’ll find links to each of the stories mentioned in the quiz. Feel free to check them out after you take the quiz.
Take the 9&10 News quiz here or fill it out below:
LINKS TO STORIES MENTIONED IN THIS QUIZ
State police launch initiative to get more women on the force by 2030
Brewvine: Trying something new at Maple Moon Sugarbush and Winery, America’s first maple winery
Republican Mike Johnson is the new House speaker
The 41st Annual Glandhander Auction and Raffle
Cherry Capital Foods announces their closure
Today in History: Northern Michigan woman becomes the 1st person to survive barrel plunge over Niagara Falls
‘Shaft’ star Richard Roundtree has died at 81
Meet the Weather Watchers: Lester in Morley
Construction on Bascule Bridge in Charlevoix starting soon, lasting until next May
Soo Locks Visitor Center closes for the season on Oct. 31