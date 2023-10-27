MSU Board holds emotional meeting following weeks of controversy

EAST LANSING — Tensions ran high at Michigan State University’s latest Board of Trustees meeting, where accusations of misconduct between Board members and pleas from survivors of sexual abuse rocked the previously scheduled gathering.

Dozens of MSU community members aired their grievances with the school’s administration on various issues, while Board members themselves shared frustration with their colleague’s actions in both public and private settings, with one Trustee breaking into tears.

At the center of the conflict were a complaint and statements made regarding Board Chair Rema Vassar earlier this week.

Trustee Brianna Scott released a letter on Oct. 22 alleging Vassar “developed a pattern of violating our codes of conduct, ethics, and conflict of interest, including engaging in repeated undue influence, and bullying of Board members and administrators.”

Scott emphasized Vassar’s actions relating to the investigation of former football coach Mel Tucker and the leak of the identity of his accuser, Brenda Tracey. Scott said Vassar had refused to turn over her phone to investigators, which Vassar later denied, saying that no Board members had been asked to provide their phones.

Scott also accused Vassar of improperly flying on the private jet of a MSU donor and sitting in floor seats at a MSU basketball game, which she said was in violation of the Board’s code of ethics.

Vassar said in a statement following the letter that Scott’s actions may have been motivated by “personal grievances” and denied the accusations made against her.

At Friday’s meeting, Vassar said ethical obligations and guidelines for Board members should be made more clear and accused an unnamed group of other members of taking similar private flights, which she said wasn’t made clear as a possible conflict of interest.

Vassar also said she and other Board members had given their phones to investigators this week. She encouraged board members to “put divisions behind us and attend to the important work of the university.”

During her subsequent comments, Scott broke into tears and said she was attempting to work in the best interest of the university.

“To be silent is complicit,” she said, implying that she had been intimidated behind closed doors before making her complaint public.

Vassar has faced calls to resign from Scott, former Chair Dianne Byrum and U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has called the alleged actions a “serious breach of conduct” and has encouraged administrators to be fully transparent in the investigation.

The conflict between Board members was also seen in the context of the search for a permanent university president.

The school has been without a permanent leader since October 2022 when former president Samuel Stanley resigned following a Title IX investigation into former business school dean Sanjay Gupta and public clashes with the Board. Since then, Teresa Woodruff has served as interim president.

“We will not have a successful presidency if this board cannot get its collective act together,” said Byrum, the longest currently-serving member of the Board. The presidential search committee, which included Board members and figures associated with MSU, concluded its work this week.

Other Board members used their speaking time to call for further investigations into the conduct of their fellow members and how they’re held to account, while emphasizing greater guidelines on ethics and frustration with the personal divisions between members.

Byrum said she offered a resolution to the Board prior to the meeting to remove Vassar as chair, but it did not receive sufficient support to be added to the agenda.

Trustees also faced calls to release over 6,000 documents relating to disgraced former MSU physician Larry Nassar that have long been at the center of disputes between the university and sexual abuse survivors.

At one point, Trustee Dennis Denno attempted to motion for a vote on the release of those documents but was told by the Board’s secretary that the body’s bylaws didn’t allow the move without prior placement on the agenda.

Advocates have alleged that the Board made “secret decisions” regarding the potential release of documents and have taken legal action against the university and board members.

Dan Kelly, vice chair of the Board, suggested that the Board could hold a special meeting to publicly consider the release of the documents before their next scheduled meeting on Dec. 15.