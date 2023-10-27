MSP: Cadillac man arrested for child abuse

Christopher Dykgraaf (Derrick Carroll)

WEXFORD COUNTY — Michigan State Police said a Cadillac man has been arrested for child abuse after an investigation started last August.

MSP said they were requested to investigate an allegation of child abuse after Child Protective Services in Kent County did a scheduled home visit in the Grand Rapids area. During the visit, the CPS worker noted that the child had bruises on their face and chest, along with a separate injury to the lower lip area.

According to MSP, the child was then interviewed at a Grand Rapid’s advocacy center and the investigation revealed that the injuries happened at a campground in Haring Township in Wexford County.

Advertisement

The suspect, Christopher Dykgraaf, from Cadillac, was interviewed and a report was turned over to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office, MSP said. An arrest warrant was authorized Oct. 24 and Dykgraaf was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail.

MSP said that Dykgraaf was arraigned on one count Child Abuse Third Degree and was given a PR bond.

His next scheduled court appearance is Nov. 7.