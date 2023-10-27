Mentoring program for teen boys expands to Idlewild

LAKE COUNTY — A mentoring program for teen boys that started in metro Detroit is expanding to parts of northern Michigan, branching out to Idlewild in Lake County.

The program supports teen boys and the organization said that expansion to Idlewild has impacted not only boys here but also boys in the Detroit area.

Founder and president of Boys 2 Men Mark Watts said the non-profit helps young boys as they grow into adults.

“The Boys 2 Men is for young boys from the ages of 11 to 17 to help them out on their journey into manhood,” said Watts.

The mentoring program teaches them things like culinary skills, etiquette training, career development and conflict resolution.

Boys 2 Men started in metro Detroit, expanded to Kalamazoo and is now growing into Idlewild. Watts said he felt the expansion was needed here.

“We decided to branch out to the Lake County area to get more kids up here involved,” said Watts.

Watts said for the kids from Idlewild, it’s been great to share the historical significance and the nature that can be found in the area with the kids from downstate. He said it’s also been great giving the kids in Lake County a taste of a big city like Detroit.

“So sort of flip flop it and mix the kids together and they’ve been enjoying it and they absolutely love it, " said Watts.

For kids like 10 year old Monroe Henderson, a fifth grader, it’s been awesome sharing his neck of the woods with the city kids.

“I just like sharing. I tell them about Idlewild because I love Idlewild and it’s just a fun place. We’ve got a lot of wildlife around here and I like fishing a lot and I love wildlife,” said Monroe.

But for Mario Roberts, a 13-year-old eighth grader, it’s about the people he’s met and the activities he’s been a part of.

“Like one time we went on this crazy bus. It was like a bus. It had five Mortal Kombat, Smash Bros, all other games. And I really had a great time,” said Roberts.

But for Monroe’s grandfather, Dan Henderson, a mentor with the Boys 2 Men program, it’s not all just fun and games.

Dan said it helps give direction and support-something every boy needs, especially as they get older.

“It would definitely keep them out the right path because we’re all I mean, it. Our project will deter them from doing other things. They can’t use the excuse, ‘there’s nothing to do.’ There’s always something to do with Boys 2 Men,” said Dan.

Watts said he hopes to expand the program to girls in the future.

For more information on Boys 2 Men or how to donate, please click here.