Last minute D.I.Y. Halloween costumes with The Effortless Girl

Julie Loven “The Effortless Girl” brings us three Do-It-Yourself last minute Halloween costumes that can be made together with your family. Each of these costumes come in under $6 dollars and most can involve your children, some without supervision. Most materials you will have available in your home or can be purchased from the Dollar Store.

For more great D.I.Y. Craft ideas such as these visit The Effortless Girl website.

Ice Cream Sundae

T-Shirt (Old or Thrifted) $2

Brown Art Paint $0.58

Paint Brush or Sponge (Kitchen Sponge will also work) $.45

Adhesive Rhinestones $1 OR colored art paint ($.58x2)

Plastic Headband ($.50)

Cotton Balls/Pom Poms/Pillow Fill $.25

Red Plastic or Paper Ball $.50

$5.44 if you need to purchase all items

Paint Ice Cream Drips onto shirt. Allow to Dry. Add colored paint or adhesive rhinestones for ice cream sprinkles. Glue cotton balls onto the headband for whipped cream. Glue red ball in center of cotton balls for cherry on top.

Hershey’s Kiss

Long Laundry Basket $3

Aluminum Foil $1

Plastic Headband $.50

Cardstock wrapped in cone shape $.25

1 Piece of Copy Paper

Blue Pen or Marker

Heavy Tape or Glue $1

$5.75 if you need to purchase all items

Cut Bottom from the basket. Wrap basket outside with foil and tape edges. Wrap paper into cone shape. Crinkle foil around the cone to create Hershey’s Kiss Top. Glue top onto headband. Print HERSHEY’S and cut out tag on copy paper. Trace letters with blue pen or marker for effect. Tape or glue the tag onto top of cone on headband.

Cupcake

Laundry Basket $1.00

3- Poster Paper $3

Tissue Paper $1

Construction paper or pom-poms $1

$6 if you need to purchase all items

Cut bottom from basket. Accordion fold poster paper and glue/tape onto outside edges and trim paper to fit basket - paper will likely be longer than basket. Put basket on, it may sit on hips or you may need to thread a belt through the back hole of laundry basket to wear it more snugly. Add scrunched tissue paper around body for frosting and tape pom poms at random for sprinkles.

Bowl of Cereal

Laundry Basket $1

Pool Noodles - 3-4 clearance right now $2

Aluminum Foil $1

2 - Poster Paper $1

Scrap piece of Cardboard

Old newspaper or packing paper to stuff under cereal

$5 if you need to purchase all items

Cut bottom from basket. Wrap poster paper around outside of the basket and cut lengthwise to fit. You can draw on paper to embellish the “bowl.” Cut a spoon handle shape from old cardboard and wrap it in aluminum foil. Tape the spoon handle to inside back of basket. Put basket on, it may sit on hips or you may need to thread a belt through the back hole of laundry basket to wear it more snugly. Stuff old newspaper or packing paper into basket to about 3/4 of length of the basket. Fill the rest of the basket to top with cut pieces of pool noodles for pieces of cereal.