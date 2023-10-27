Lake County Sheriff warns about animal control Facebook scam

LAKE COUNTY — The Lake County Sheriff’s Department is warning about an online scam after the county’s Animal Control Facebook page was hacked.

Sheriff Rich Martin said the Lake County Sheriff Animal Control’s Facebook page has been hacked repeatedly.

In the most recent hack, someone posted a picture of a French Bulldog, one that you wouldn’t normally find at a shelter that the shelter supposedly had. Martin said the post told people you could place a deposit through Zelle to secure the dog but this is not true, it’s a scam.

The sheriff said that all transactions for pet adoptions are done in person at animal control.

“This has been going on for a week now and I have still people that are actually trying to put deposits down for it. So it has been hacked and we’ve actually trying to cancel that or close out the Lake County Animal Control page and start a new one, which is what we’ve done,” said Martin.

Sheriff Martin said a good rule of thumb is if it seems to good to be true, it usually is, but you can always contact the sheriff’s office when in doubt.

If you think you are being scammed or have been scammed, contact 211 to report the scam.