Housing Summit draws ‘biggest crowd yet’ as local, state officials discuss solutions to housing shortage

TRAVERSE CITY — Local officials, state officials, business leaders and housing advocates gathered in Traverse City Thursday and Friday for the ninth annual Northwest Michigan Housing Summit.

Day one of the housing summit featured speakers and breakout training sessions with state agencies and local officials as they highlighted the progress they’ve made and the work that still needs to be done.

Traverse City’s Planning Director Shawn Winter pointed out the growth in this year’s summit.

“It shows the energy and the effort that’s being put in place to address this complex issue,” Winter stated.

The housing summit comes months after the 10-county regions housing needs assessment was unveiled showing that 31,000 homes need to be built in the next five years in order to keep up with demand.

“We live in an area that has mostly single-family zoning. So, we’re looking at ways we can gently increase that density and provide more units overall,” Housing North’s Executive Director Yarrow Brown explained.

Brown said the region needs more units across the income spectrum pointing to a majority of employers in the region who are struggling to find new hires.

Speakers from state agencies spoke at the housing summit about the progress their making on the state level while Traverse City officials touted the progress they’ve made locally.

Local officials pointed out the new zoning changes that allows for different variety of housing types within the city. They also celebrated the city’s first two developments under the Payment-in-Lieu-of-Tax (PILOT) Program: A new development on Hall Street and a rehab PILOT for Breakwater Apartments.

“I’m excited for more opportunities to come because there are many levers to addressing the affordability crisis and we need every tool that we can,” Winter admitted.

Traverse City’s Fire Chief Jim Tuller who has struggled finding new hires due to the lack of affordable housing says he’s encouraged by all the progress that’s been made and the number of groups looking for ways to solve the shortage.

“There [are] officials here from local government, state government, they’re all working together on this challenge. I don’t feel so alone anymore in this effort,” Chief Tuller chuckled.

And while Housing North says this year’s housing summit showed progress is being made, they say much more work still needs to be done.

“We’re excited that people are engaged and want to learn, but I think it’s really going to take everybody working together to bring housing to our region, and that’s really what this summit is about,” Brown said.







