For many, understanding health insurance is like speaking a foreign language. That’s why October is National Health Literacy Month.

Lauren Glover from Priority Health joins us to help make a complicated subject easy.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Homes Tour

Every week we showcase some of Northern Michigan’s Amazing Homes, but imagine walking through one and seeing it firsthand.

That’s what our friends over at MyNorth, part of the 910 Media Group, are doing for a good cause.

9&10′s Rachel Rademacher is helping lead their home tours.