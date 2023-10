The Charlevoix Children’s House will be presenting their epic annual Halloween party fundraiser, Fright Night at the Castle.

Castle Farms in Charlevoix will be helping host a fun night of many costumes and a photobooth to raise money for the Montessori school.

There will be lots of local support with both a silent and live auction and several vendors with an open bar, dinner, and a DJ!

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are visiting Castle Farms hearing what it’s all about.

