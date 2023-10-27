Foodie Fridays with Chef Sherry Ronning: Fall favorites

Chef Sherry of From Michigan to the Table joins us for another Foodie Friday!

This week we’re talking about some delicious food you can make to keep you warm and cozy and the weather gets colder. These recipes aren’t just easy and delicious, they can also be frozen for later use.

Apple Cider Slush Cocktail with Spiced Rum - Freeze for later use

Instant Pot Applesauce - Freeze for later use

Mashed Butternut Squash - Freeze for later use

Rhubarb Apple Crisp - Not to freeze, but too good not to share!

Chef Sherry is a cookbook author, cake artist, recipe developer, influencer and passionate cook. A graduate of the NMC – Great Lakes Culinary School and a Certified Culinarian of the ACF – American Culinary Federation, Chef Sherry has more than 30 years of professional cooking experience. Her homemade recipes include fresh ingredients from Northern Michigan’s woods, rivers, lakes, gardens and local farm stands/markets.