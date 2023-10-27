Detour Village man convicted of sexually assaulting a minor over 7 years

A Detour Village man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor over the course of several years.

The Chippewa County prosecutor says it took the victim five years to find the strength to come forward about what happened, as series of assaults by Ronald Charles Goetz that spanned seven years.

The case was investigated by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office. Goetz was extradited from South Carolina in 2019, and after several delays was brought to trial in October of this year.

Goetz was convicted of 2 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 1st degree, and 2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 1st Degree.