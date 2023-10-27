Skip to Main
Boo at the Barn Halloween event raises money for Sea2Stable equine therapy

Josh Monroe
10/27/2023 6:35 PM EDT

Sea2Stable in Cedar is inviting the public to some “horsing around” this weekend.

They’re hosting Boo at the Barn, a Halloween event for all ages, on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 12 to 3 p.m.

There will be a food truck, horse presentations, a pet treats truck, pumpkin painting and more. There will also be silent auction to benefit Sea2Stable, a nonprofit that provides equine therapy to people in the community.

“It’s a way that we can find similarities amongst each other and just spread a positive mindset, kindness that carries on. That’s what we do here with the horses,” said Wendy Intrieri, Sea2Stable founder.

Boo at the Barn is a free event, but Sea2Stable appreciates any donations.

