Boo at the Barn Halloween event raises money for Sea2Stable equine therapy

Sea2Stable in Cedar is inviting the public to some “horsing around” this weekend.

They’re hosting Boo at the Barn, a Halloween event for all ages, on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 12 to 3 p.m.

There will be a food truck, horse presentations, a pet treats truck, pumpkin painting and more. There will also be silent auction to benefit Sea2Stable, a nonprofit that provides equine therapy to people in the community.

“It’s a way that we can find similarities amongst each other and just spread a positive mindset, kindness that carries on. That’s what we do here with the horses,” said Wendy Intrieri, Sea2Stable founder.

Boo at the Barn is a free event, but Sea2Stable appreciates any donations.