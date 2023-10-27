Big Rapids High School helping Oxford Farms carve pumpkins for Glowing Pumpkin Trail Event

HERSEY — In light of Halloween, Oxford Farms in Hersey is putting on a special twist to their corn maze.

This weekend, they are hosting a Glowing Pumpkin Trail Event. But now the question is, how will they get that many pumpkins carved?

You might be surprised.

Jenneke Eichelberger’s pottery class is one of three schools helping to decorate pumpkins for the event, and the whole community will get to see their work.

This year, the corn maze is a cut out that says “God Bless USA.”

The event will be Oct. 27 and 28 from 7-9 p.m.

The other two schools participating in the event are Evart and Reed City.