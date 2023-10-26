Morsels, private residence in Traverse City searched as police investigate illegal surveillance

UPDATE 10/26/23 3:50 p.m.

TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Police say the two search warrants executed on Thursday were part of an investigation into illegal surveillance activities.

The first search was conducted at a home on the 100 block of N. Oak St. The second search was conducted at Morsels on E. Front St.

Officers say a suspect has been identified, but no arrests have been made yet.

10/26/23 2:00 p.m.

Traverse City Police Department executes search warrant at downtown business

TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Police Department is currently conducting two search warrants, one of which is at a local business in the 300 block of East Front Street, referencing an ongoing criminal investigation.

This business is currently closed to allow department members to conduct their investigation.

There are no safety concerns to the public and upon completion of the search warrant the business will be released to the owners.

Stay tuned at noon for more information on this criminal investigation.