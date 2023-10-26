Top News: State police looking for a few good women

Here are 10 stories from the past week that had a big impact on Northern Michigan. Click the link in the headline below to read the full story.

1 State police launch initiative to get more women on the force by 2030

Michigan State Police are trying to attract more women to the force as part of a nationwide initiative called “30 by 30.” The goal is to engage 30% of women in police recruit classes by 2030. And in order to help push that initiative, a photo shoot was held in Otsego County on Monday to highlight the women they have at MSP’S 7th District. Statewide, women make up a little more than 9% of the workforce for Michigan State Police. That number is even less for MSP’s 7th District, which covers 19 counties in the Northern Lower Peninsula, coming at 4%. Only 11 out of 200 troopers are women.

2. Sault Ste. Marie City Commissioner Shane Miller dies after long battle with illness

The city of Sault Ste. Maire is mourning the loss of City Commissioner Shane Miller. Miller died Monday after a long battle with an illness. “On behalf of the city commissioners, administration and staff, we want to express our condolences to Commissioner Miller’s family. Shane is going to be sincerely missed. He had an incredible impact on our community,” Mayor Don Gerrie said. “Commissioner Miller was a dedicated city commissioner, colleague and friend who cared deeply for Sault Ste. Marie. His thoughtful participation at commission meetings and friendship will be greatly missed. He touched so many throughout his remarkable life and we will never forget his contributions to making Sault Ste. Marie the best it can be.”

3. Cherry Capital Foods announces their closure

Cherry Capital Foods in Traverse City is announcing their plan to close. After they built a sustainable local food system for the last 15 years. They say they are more than a distributor, but a partner to vendors. Cherry Capital Foods says they’ve launched hundreds of local farms and brands -- providing thousands of pounds of Michigan-grown produce. They say they’re closing because they haven’t been able to keep up with larger corporations who carry lower costs to higher volume products.

4. Man who threatened Whitmer and Benson is sentenced to 15 months of probation

A 60-year-old Detroit man will serve 15 months of probation after threatening to kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. James Toepler was sentenced Tuesday under a specialized mental health treatment court, the Michigan attorney general’s office said Wednesday in a release. He also was ordered to have no contact with Whitmer or Benson, and to have no contact with their offices, no malicious contact with 911 emergency response services or secretary of state branch offices.

5. Today in History: Northern Michigan woman becomes the 1st person to survive barrel plunge over Niagara Falls

On Oct. 24, 1901, a woman with ties to Northern Michigan became the first person to survive a trip over Niagara Falls in a barrel. You can see Anna “Annie” Edson Taylor with her barrel in the photo accompanying this story. Taylor, who was born on Oct. 24, 1838, celebrated her 63rd birthday by taking the plunge over the fabled falls. You read that correctly - she was 63 when she set the record.

6. Construction on Bascule Bridge in Charlevoix starting soon, lasting until next May

The Bascule Bridge in Charlevoix is about to be under construction starting at the end of this month and going through next May. The bridge is a major artery through the city’s downtown. The Michigan Department of Transportation’s communication specialist for the North region, James Lake, said this renovation is needed not only for safety, but for the ongoing integrity and reliability of the bridge during the boating months.

7. $16.9 million housing project on the way to Traverse City

Last week, the Michigan State Housing Development Authority Board approved funding for housing projects across the state including $16.9 million to Traverse City. The new four-story 46-unit complex is being called Parkview Apartments and will sit at 1223 East Eighth Street and will bring affordable housing to seniors in Traverse City. MSHDA’s Director of Development, Chad Benson, acknowledged the need for affordable and attainable housing across Northern Michigan.

8. Traverse City trooper and local boater save kayaker suffering from hypothermia on Long Lake

Michigan State Police said that a kayaker was rescued after having trouble while on Long Lake in Long Lake Township. On Oct. 21 around 1:50 p.m., a Michigan State Police Traverse City Post trooper responded to a 911 call from a distressed kayaker in the water on Long Lake. At the time, the outside air temperature was 47 degrees, and the water temperature was 53, troopers said.

9. Traverse City Pit Spitters’ general manager named Northwoods League Executive of the Year

The Traverse City Pit Spitters’ new general manager is being recognized for her efforts. Jacqueline Holm was named Northwoods League Executive of the Year. 2023 was her first season in the role, and she set overall attendance and nightly average attendance at Turtle Creek Stadium. The highest attended Great Lakes All-Star Game in the Northwoods League history was also this past July.

10. Gladwin Co. deputies charge man for shooting death at home

Deputies from the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in Grout Township. Early on Oct. 21, deputies say they arrived at the home to find the suspect sitting outside. The victim was found inside with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. 53-year-old Terry Lee Verhelle from Gladwin has been charged in the case, deputies said.







