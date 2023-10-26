Northern Michigan dealership reacts to tentative strike agreement

TRAVERSE CITY — People connected to the automotive industry have been following the strike closely and are reacting to the tentative contract agreement between Ford and the United Auto Workers.

Partner Bill Marsh Jr. of the Bill Marsh Automotive Group said this is a step in the right direction after more than a month of contentious contract negotiations.

“They reached a tentative agreement with Ford and we have two for dealerships, so that’s good and that means, although not certain if precedent, it follows precedent, they will then use that agreement they made with Ford to settle with GM and Stellantis,” said Marsh.

The Bill Marsh Automotive Group has locations in Traverse City, Kalkaska and Gaylord.

Marsh said he’s been monitoring the negotiations and although the agreement isn’t written in stone yet, it’s promising.

“My assumption is that if it’s endorsed by the leadership of the union, that they will vote for it and ratify it, which means the plants would go back to work pretty quickly,” said Marsh.

Even though this is the longest UAW strike in the past 50 years, the impact to the dealership has been minimal

“So we actually have a pretty good inventory but yeah, we have had to work really hard to source parts. We’ve had to go to call large wholesale distributors and dealerships downstate and just really work the phones and work very hard. But those parts, if this strike continues, are going to get challenging,” said Marsh.

Marsh warned those challenges would then spill over to consumers.

“They’re going to pay more for products. They’re going to find less on the shelves and they’re going to have a real, real hard time getting vehicle serviced, not just in repair shops, but also if you have an accident, you need body parts and things like that. So, you know, it’s good news that it looks like the union is going back to work,” said Marsh.

Marsh said this is a win for the automotive industry and he’s happy it looks like things will be resolved and they can get back to business.

“Very good news because we need both. We need the manufacturers to design the cars and fortunately they design great cars. And we need workers, high skilled workers like these UAW workers are to build them,” said Marsh.

He said he plans to continue to follow the ongoing negotiations.

“We will continue to follow this closely until everything’s resolved and we can confidently plan for the next few months,” said Marsh.