Michigan lawmakers begin considering financial disclosure laws

LANSING — Lawmakers in Lansing have begun considering transparency bills that would require state politicians to file annual financial disclosures.

Michigan is one of two states in the country that doesn’t require lawmakers to file public financial disclosure forms. In 2022, Michigan voters overwhelmingly passed Proposal One, a constitutional amendment that requires lawmakers to implement these disclosures by the end of the year.

The amendment requires disclosures to include a description of lawmakers’ assets, sources of earned income and current or future employment agreements.

In their current forms, four bills introduced in the State Senate would require legislators and candidates to report these items, as well as gifts and travel expenses paid for by lobbyists and some information about their spouse’s occupation. But some officials are saying these proposals should be considered a starting point for further transparency measures.

Sen. Ed McBroom, R-Waucedah Township, has long advocated for transparency measures in state government. He said he feels positively about these bills and is hopeful legislators will expand reporting requirements following the holiday recess.

“They are a good start, but they’re missing some of the more critical aspects,” he said in an interview. McBroom said that public institutions are currently facing a “crisis in trust” and that measures like this would hopefully help restore some of that trust.

McBroom expressed frustration that the bills were first being considered publicly just two months before the date by which they’re legally required to be implemented. The legislature could face court action from any Michigan voter should they not pass bills that fall within Proposal One’s descriptions.

McBroom said he had a mix of optimism and on more stringent action on transparency in Lansing.

“This is our first law, so it’s going to be easier in the future to do the next one and I look forward to that opportunity,” he said.

The bills are already receiving bipartisan support in the legislature, with Sen. Jeremy Moss, D- Southfield, leading his party’s effort.

“Our Prop One legislation is not an end, but a long overdue beginning to finally implementing transparency laws,” he said at a Senate hearing on the package. Moss said there was “more yet to come” on transparency and that bipartisan conversations would continue throughout the legislature.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson echoed that the bills were a good start but currently create “too many loopholes” as is.

Benson highlighted that spouses of lawmakers would only be required to disclose their occupation and not employer or other details, which she said would be “relatively ineffective” in providing relevant information.

“These bills are a good first step, but the truth is that many other states are far ahead even what these laws presented today already propose,” she said. “We’ve often said we want to go from worst to first these bills on their own would not take us there.”

Benson also said that lawmakers should be open to delaying candidates from taking office until they complete the required disclosures, as well as looking into increasing fines for filing knowingly false disclosures. Nicholas Pigeon, director of the Michigan Campaign Finance Director, said the currently proposed fine of $1,000 per violation is much lower than other states or the federal level, where fines can reach up to $50,000.

The bills could see significant changes or entire rewrites before being passed into law. The first set of disclosures is set to be released by April 15, 2024, and in May of all subsequent years.