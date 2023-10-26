Maplewood Baptist shakes off slow start to topple Brimley

KINROSS - The Maplewood Baptist Black Bears volleyball team improved their record to 33-3-1 with a four-set victory over visiting Brimley on Thursday night.

The Bays got out to a quick start, taking the first set 25-13, but the Black Bears would respond, taking the final three sets 25-16, 25-21, 25-23 to claim the match.

Maplewood Baptist will take on Newberry on Monday, Oct. 30 in Pickford in the opening round of districts, while on the other side of that district draw Brimley will square off with the winner of Monday’s Pickford vs. Rudyard contest in a district semifinal on Wednesday, Nov. 1.