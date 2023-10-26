Manistee City Police reminding people to be safe while Trick or Treating

MANISTEE — Thousands of ghouls and ghosts will be out satisfying their sweet tooth this Halloween.

And Manistee City Police want to remind children and adults to be safe while trick or treating. They recommend not wearing costumes that restrict breathing or vision, using reflective tape or glow sticks to increase visibility to others, trick or treat only in well-lit areas and not to enter strangers homes or cars.

And while drivers should be extra vigilant, Manistee Police recommend putting away phones and paying attention to your surroundings while walking.

“The city of Manistee, Traditionally we have extra officers on patrol. This year is no exception. Will have extra officers on there so that our residents can feel safe. We create greater police presence,” Chief of Police Josh Glass from the Manistee City Police Department said.

Police also said not to eat candy until it has been inspected.

Trick or treating in Manistee is happening on Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.