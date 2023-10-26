Manistee area businesses band together to host the first ever Fall Festival

MANISTEE — If you’re looking to get an early fright this Halloween, Manistee has you covered.

Saturday is the first ever Manistee Fall Festival. Area businesses teamed up to bring everyone, young and old, a frightening good time. From a Zombie 5K to a haunted boat, there will be plenty to do and taste throughout the day.

Organizers say Manistee businesses have hosted spooky events for many years, but this is the first for everyone to coordinate to bring you the new Fall Festival.

Advertisement

“Everyone’s doing their own event at their own place. So the Elks is having theirs there. The library’s having spooky signs up. The library Ghost Ship is going on over at the Milwaukee, so everyone does their own events. We collaborated together to advertise it together, to promote it together, to link them all together so that families can come down and choose what they want to do,” Anita Shaffer, the owner of Port City Emporium, said.

Everything kicks off Saturday morning. You can see a full list of events, times and even have an interactive map by clicking here.