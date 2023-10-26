It’s your last weekend to get spooked at Screams in the Dark!

Halloween is quickly approaching, and you have one more weekend to get spooked at one of Northern Michigan’s biggest haunted houses, Screams in the Dark in Kalkaska!

The haunted house features four different attractions including The Town of Blackwood Hollow, Blackwood Manor, Trail of the Lost, and Grimfell Asylum. Tickets must be purchased in person with cash only.

Our Lifestyle Reporter, Rachel Rademacher went to the haunted house to test out just how scary it is.

