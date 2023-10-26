Good Day Northern Michigan, Thursday Oct. 26

There’s no better Thanksgiving tradition in Michigan than watching the Detroit Thanksgiving parade and then watching the Lions play.

One lucky kid has the chance to experience it all with the #MIKidsCan Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes. Blue Cross Blue Shield’s #MIKidsCan campaign encourages parents and guardians to help kids develop healthy habits like eating right and playing for 60 minutes every day.

Former Detroit Lion, Ken Dallafior, who’s now part of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, tells us more.

Good Day Northern Michigan - North End Market

We’re headed for colder and wetter weather, but that doesn’t mean local farmers markets have to go away.

A new local indoor market just opened up in Cadillac earlier this month, where you can still get food and handmade items throughout winter.

Christina Gingrich and Heather Baxtor are talking to us about the North End Market.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Vault Hotel

Now’s the time to plan your fall staycation, and there are so many wonderful spots to visit in Northern Michigan.

One of those is The Vault Hotel in Houghton, where you’ll actually get the chance to spend the night in an old bank building that’s been fully transformed.

Owner Jen Julien talks about this modern twist on a historic bank.