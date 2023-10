Jordan Valley Glassworks in East Jordan is selling unique glass-blown pumpkins with all proceeds going to the Charlevoix Area Humane Society.

The local family-owned glass blowing studio creates custom glass pieces that have been purchased all across the United States.

Some of their custom pieces include but are not limited to; ornaments, cups, garden arms, and more!

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are at at the studio learning how to make a glass pumpkin.

Glass Pumpkins for Furry Friends at Jordan Valley Glassworks-6:45

Glass Pumpkins for Furry Friends at Jordan Valley Glassworks-7:15

Glass Pumpkins for Furry Friends at Jordan Valley Glassworks-7:45

Glass Pumpkins for Furry Friends at Jordan Valley Glassworks-8:15