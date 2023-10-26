Consumers Energy: A Force for You - Consumers Energy awarded $100 million to strengthen grid in Michigan

Recently, Consumers Energy announced the launch of their Reliability Roadmap which aims to limit power outages in Michigan but also shorten outages when they do happen. There are many elements to this plan such as utilizing “Undergrounding” which will bury power lines leaving them less exposed to the harsh elements.

Recently a big announcement was made because Consumers Energy has received a $100 million dollar federal grant to help jumpstart the Reliability Roadmap. In particular, Consumers Energy will use the federal funding to strengthen the backbone of its electric system in disadvantaged communities, where the most investment is needed to limit outages. Consumers Energy will replace more poles and equipment, plus add the latest technology to detect and respond to outages.

For more information visit the Consumers Energy website or read the Consumers Energy Reliability Roadmap Press Release.