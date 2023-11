If you’re looking for a fun way to stay active, strengthen your muscles, and have fun, ELEV8 Climbing and Fitness in Traverse City is the place to be! Not only does climbing exercise your body, but challenges your mind too! Our Lifestyle Reporter Rachel Rademacher went to the climbing gym to learn more about it.

If you’re not so sure about climbing, you can also check out their yoga classes and fitness amenities.

Reach new heights at ELEV8 Climbing & Fitness!