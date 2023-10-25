One dead, one seriously injured after hitting a deer with a motorcycle in Isabella Township

UPDATE 10/26/23 1:40 p.m.

ISABELLA COUNTY — The Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the woman who died, Athena Jackson. The driver of the motorcycle, Darlow Abbott, is still in critical condition.

10/25/23 5:30 p.m.

ISABELLA COUNTY — The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said that a Lake woman has died while a Lagrange, Indiana man is in serious condition after the motorcycle they were driving hit a deer in Isabella Township.

The sheriff’s office said that on Wednesday, around 2:55 a.m., deputies were sent to a motorcycle accident involving a deer on North Mission Road near Erwin Road. When deputies arrived they found the male driver in critical condition and the female passenger dead.

The driver was taken to the nearest hospital before being flown to Grand Rapids and his condition remains unknown at this time, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies believe the motorcycle was traveling south bound on Mission Road North of the Village of Rosebush when the deer entered the roadway and hit the motorcycle.

Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said that the driver and the passenger were not wearing helmets at the time of the accident.



