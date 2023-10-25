Lake man arrested for reckless driving causing death after hitting a man on a dirt bike

UPDATE 10/26/23 1:45 p.m.

ISABELLA COUNTY — The Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the dirt bike driver killed in the crash, Dylon Andras. They say the investigation is still open.

10/25/23 5:50 p.m.

ISABELLA COUNTY — The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said that a 54-year-old man from Lake has been arrested for reckless driving causing death after hitting a dirt bike and killing the driver.

On Wednesday, around 9:15 a.m., deputies were sent to a pick-up versus motorcycle accident. When they arrived, they found that the 29-year-old driver of the off-road dirt bike was dead at the scene.

Upon further investigation, deputies found that the driver and another person had been a neighbors house on dirt bikes. The person who lived at the house went to his pick-up truck as the two dirt bikes left, and he began to chase them min his truck. During the chase, deputies said that the driver of the pick-up hit one of the dirt bikes which caused the other driver’s death.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said that the accident is still under investigation at this time.