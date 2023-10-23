Upcoming trick-or-treat and trunk-or-treat events in Northern Michigan

Halloween is right around the corner, and there are many chances for kids to get candy in the next week.

Check out a few of the many events in our area, and be sure to send us photos of your costumes and decorations.

Alpena

Oct. 28 (rescheduled): Trunk-or-treat - downtown, behind City Hall - 3-5 p.m.

Oct. 31: Trick-or-treating downtown - 5-7 p.m.

Baldwin

Oct. 31: Trunk-or-treat - Hollister Senior Center - 4-8 p.m.

Big Rapids

Oct. 31: Trunk-or-treat - St. Mary School - 5:30-7 p.m.

Oct. 31: Trunk-or-treat - St. Peter’s Lutheran Church - 5:45-7 p.m.

Boyne City

Oct. 28: Trick-or-treating - Boyne City Farmers Market - 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Oct. 31: Trick-or-treating - Boyne District Library - 5-7 p.m.

Oct. 31: Trick-or-treating - citywide - 5-8 p.m.

Cadillac

Oct. 25: Trick-or-treating - downtown - 4-6 p.m.

Oct. 31: Trick-or-treating - citywide - 4-8 p.m.

Cedar

Oct. 28: Trunk-or-treat - downtown - 5 p.m.

Charlevoix

Oct. 31: Trick-or-treating - Charlevoix Public Library - 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Oct. 31: Trick-or-treating - citywide - 6-8 p.m.

Cheboygan

Oct. 31: Trick-or-treating - downtown - 3-5 p.m.

Drummond Island

Oct. 31: Trunk-or-treat - elementary school ball fields - 5-7 p.m.

East Jordan

Oct. 31: Trick-or-treating - citywide - 5-8 p.m.

Frankfort

Oct. 31: Trick-or-treating & trunk-or-treat - downtown - 5-8 p.m.

Gaylord

Oct. 31: Trick-or-treating - downtown - 5-7 p.m.

Grayling

Oct. 31: Trunk-or-treat - downtown - 6-8 p.m.

Harbor Springs

Oct. 31: Trick-or-treating - citywide - 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Houghton Lake

Oct. 28: Trick-or-treating - Houghton Lake Historical Village - 6-8 p.m.

Kingsley

Oct. 29: Trick-or-treating - Ghost Farm of Kingsley - 2-5 p.m.

Leland

Oct. 28: Trunk-or-treat - Brunswick Village Town Center - 4-6 p.m.

Oct. 31: Trick-or-treating - citywide - 5-7 p.m.

Ludington

Oct. 28: Trick-or-treating - downtown - 2-4 p.m.

Oct. 31: Trick-or-treating - citywide - 6-8 p.m.

Mackinac Island

Oct. 28: Trick-or-treating - downtown - 3-4:30 p.m.

Mackinaw City

Oct. 31: Trunk-or-treat - Old School Park - 5-7 p.m.

Manistee

Oct. 28: Trick-or-treating - downtown - 12-2 p.m.

Oct. 31: Trick-or-treating - citywide - 6-8 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant

Oct. 31: Trick-or-treating - downtown - 4-6 p.m.

Petoskey

Oct. 28: Trick-or-treating & parade - downtown - 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Oct. 31: Trunk-or-treat - Village at Bay Harbor - 4-5 p.m.

Oct. 31: Trick-or-treating - citywide - 6-8 p.m.

Sault Ste. Marie

Oct. 27: Trick-or-treating & trunk-or-treat - Lock City Home Center - 5-7 p.m.

St. Ignace

Oct. 28: Trunk-or-treat - Quality Inn - 5-7 p.m.

Traverse City

Oct. 26: Trunk-or-treat - Acorn Health of Michigan - 4-6 p.m.

Oct. 26: Trunk-or-treat - Northwestern Michigan College, Cherry Lot - 6-7:30 p.m.

Oct. 27: Trick-or-treating - Governmental Center - 3-5 p.m.

Oct. 28: Trick-or-treating - downtown - 10-11:30 a.m.

Are you hosting a Halloween event? Add it to our community calendar on MyNorth.com.












