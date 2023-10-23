Traverse City trooper and local boater save kayaker suffering from hypothermia on Long Lake

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — Michigan State Police said that a kayaker was rescued after having trouble while on Long Lake in Long Lake Township.

On Oct. 21 around 1:50 p.m., a Michigan State Police Traverse City Post trooper responded to a 911 call from a distressed kayaker in the water on Long Lake.

At the time, the outside air temperature was 47 degrees, and the water temperature was 53, troopers said.

Advertisement

The trooper enlisted the help of a man on the shoreline with a boat to help him rescue the kayaker in the water, state police said.

The kayaker, a 37-year-old West Olive man, was shivering and had begun to lose his fine motor skills, troopers said. He informed the trooper he had been on the water for about an hour.

A Long Lake Fire Department member arrived on another vessel operated by locals. The locals, with help from Long Lake Fire Department personnel, were able to recover the kayak boat and belongings, troopers said.

The kayaker was motored back to the Crescent Shores Boat Launch and was taken by Long Lake EMS to Munson Medical Center Traverse City for treatment of hypothermia.

Grand Traverse County: Trooper Park from the Traverse City Post and a local boater saves distressed kayaker on Long Lake. The kayaker, a 37-year-old West Olive man, called 911 after overturning. He was in the water for approximately 1 hour. 1/ pic.twitter.com/6Y8P8TpWdm — MSP Seventh District (@mspnorthernmi) October 22, 2023

Michigan Conservation Officers, Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Long Lake Emergency Services responded to the scene.