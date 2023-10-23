Skip to Main
Contests

Teachers Wish List Giveaway

“California and Michigan lead the nation in unreimbursed teacher spending, with professionals in those states purchasing $644 and $628 in classroom supplies, respectively”~U.S News & World Report. Partnering with Fate’s Market, Harvitt Agency, JenTees Custom Logo Gear, Natural Northern Foods, Wolverine Cabinet Co., and Zen Massage & Wellness, together to fulfill a Teacher’s Wish List and show support for Northern Michigan educators! Five local teachers will directly benefit winning $600 to go towards their Wish List!

9and10news Site Staff
Site Staff
10/23/2023 12:01 AM EDT

Teachers Wish List Promo


On average, Michigan teachers spend $628 dollars a year out of pocket for school supplies. Now, it’s time to give back! 9&10 News along with partners Fate’s Market, Harvitt Agency, JenTees Custom Logo Gear, Natural Northern Foods, Wolverine Cabinet Co., and Zen Massage & Wellness are thrilled to introduce the Teachers Wish List Giveaway. From October 23rd to the 29th nominate your favorite local teacher to give them a change to win $600 dollars for school supplies!

Click here to submit your nomination.

Advertisement

Be sure to come back starting November 6th and vote for your favorite teacher. Five lucky teachers around northrn MIchigan will be selected to win $600 for school supplies. Winners will be announced on ‘the four’ begining on November 16th so be sure to watch and see who the five lucky teachers are.

The Teachers Wish List Giveaway is proudly sponsored by these local businesses:


In this article:
Community, Promotions

Local Trending News

Popular