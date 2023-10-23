



On average, Michigan teachers spend $628 dollars a year out of pocket for school supplies. Now, it’s time to give back! 9&10 News along with partners Fate’s Market, Harvitt Agency, JenTees Custom Logo Gear, Natural Northern Foods, Wolverine Cabinet Co., and Zen Massage & Wellness are thrilled to introduce the Teachers Wish List Giveaway. From October 23rd to the 29th nominate your favorite local teacher to give them a change to win $600 dollars for school supplies!

Click here to submit your nomination.

Advertisement

Be sure to come back starting November 6th and vote for your favorite teacher. Five lucky teachers around northrn MIchigan will be selected to win $600 for school supplies. Winners will be announced on ‘the four’ begining on November 16th so be sure to watch and see who the five lucky teachers are.

The Teachers Wish List Giveaway is proudly sponsored by these local businesses:



