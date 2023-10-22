2023 MHSAA Football Postseason Pairings

EAST LANSING— The 2023 MHSAA 11-player and 8-player football playoff pairings were announced Sunday.

***Times for the first-round kickoffs will be updated as they are available on Monday***

Listed below are the schools in our coverage area heading to the postseason:

Advertisement

11-man:

Division 2

Traverse City Central (4-5) at Saginaw Heritage (7-2)

Division 3

Advertisement

Bay City Western (5-4) at Gaylord (9-0)

Petoskey (5-4) at Marquette (5-3)

Grand Rapids Northview (4-5) at Mount Pleasant (8-1)

Division 4

Advertisement

Big Rapids (8-1) at Spring Lake (7-2)

Division 5

Gladwin (7-2) at Ogemaw Heights (8-1)

Howard City Tri County (7-2) at Kingsford (8-1)

Advertisement

Division 6

Boyne City (5-4) at Gladstone (7-2)

Grayling (6-3) at Negaunee (7-2)

Mason County Central (5-4) at Kingsley (7-2)

Lake City (6-3) at Manistee (7-2)

Montague (4-5) at Reed City (6-3)

Kent City (7-2) at Hart (8-1)

Midland Bullock Creek (6-3) at Clare (7-2)

Division 7

Benzie Central (5-4) at Menominee (7-2)

Traverse City St. Francis (4-4) at Charlevoix (8-1)

Hemlock (3-6) at Beaverton (6-3)

Houghton Lake (5-4) at McBain (5-4)

Division 8

Maple City Glen Lake (5-4) at Iron Mountain (9-0)

Ishpheming (6-3) at East Jordan (8-1)

Frankfort (7-2) at Beal City (8-1)

Muskegon Catholic Central (5-4) at Evart (7-2)

8-Player Division 1

Rudyard (6-3) at Pickford (8-1)

Newberry (7-2) at Norway (7-2)

Central Lake (7-2) at St. Ignace (8-1)

Alcona (8-1) at Indian River Inland Lakes (8-1)

8-Player Division 2

Powers North Central (7-2) at Posen (8-0)

Bay City All Saints (7-2) at Marion (8-0)

Au Gres-Sims (7-2) at Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (8-1)





The 8-player State Finals will be held Nov.18 at the Northern Michigan University Superior Dome in Marquette. The 11-player finals will be held at the home of the Detroit Lions, Ford Field Nov. 25-26.



