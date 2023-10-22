2023 MHSAA Football Postseason Pairings

EAST LANSING— The 2023 MHSAA 11-player and 8-player football playoff pairings were announced Sunday.
***Times for the first-round kickoffs will be updated as they are available on Monday***
Listed below are the schools in our coverage area heading to the postseason:
11-man:
Division 2
Traverse City Central (4-5) at Saginaw Heritage (7-2)
Division 3
Bay City Western (5-4) at Gaylord (9-0)
Petoskey (5-4) at Marquette (5-3)
Grand Rapids Northview (4-5) at Mount Pleasant (8-1)
Division 4
Big Rapids (8-1) at Spring Lake (7-2)
Division 5
Gladwin (7-2) at Ogemaw Heights (8-1)
Howard City Tri County (7-2) at Kingsford (8-1)
Division 6
Boyne City (5-4) at Gladstone (7-2)
Grayling (6-3) at Negaunee (7-2)
Mason County Central (5-4) at Kingsley (7-2)
Lake City (6-3) at Manistee (7-2)
Montague (4-5) at Reed City (6-3)
Kent City (7-2) at Hart (8-1)
Midland Bullock Creek (6-3) at Clare (7-2)
Division 7
Benzie Central (5-4) at Menominee (7-2)
Traverse City St. Francis (4-4) at Charlevoix (8-1)
Hemlock (3-6) at Beaverton (6-3)
Houghton Lake (5-4) at McBain (5-4)
Division 8
Maple City Glen Lake (5-4) at Iron Mountain (9-0)
Ishpheming (6-3) at East Jordan (8-1)
Frankfort (7-2) at Beal City (8-1)
Muskegon Catholic Central (5-4) at Evart (7-2)
8-Player Division 1
Rudyard (6-3) at Pickford (8-1)
Newberry (7-2) at Norway (7-2)
Central Lake (7-2) at St. Ignace (8-1)
Alcona (8-1) at Indian River Inland Lakes (8-1)
8-Player Division 2
Powers North Central (7-2) at Posen (8-0)
Bay City All Saints (7-2) at Marion (8-0)
Au Gres-Sims (7-2) at Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (8-1)
The 8-player State Finals will be held Nov.18 at the Northern Michigan University Superior Dome in Marquette. The 11-player finals will be held at the home of the Detroit Lions, Ford Field Nov. 25-26.